  PGO To Complete Investigation Against Kherson Regional Council Head Manher By August 11
06 August 2019, Tuesday, 18:26 10
Politics 2019-08-07T00:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
PGO To Complete Investigation Against Kherson Regional Council Head Manher By August 11

PGO To Complete Investigation Against Kherson Regional Council Head Manher By August 11

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) intends to complete the investigation against the head of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, who is suspected of ordering the murder of the acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk, by August 11

Prosecutor General, Yurii Lutsenko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Until the end of the week, Mr. Manher will receive a notice about the completion of the pre-trial investigation,” he said.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the investigation is considering expanding the circle of persons suspected of organizing the murder of Handziuk.

In particular, Lutsenko noted that the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine are counting on the truthful testimony of an important witness in this case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pokrovskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region has sentenced five former participants in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) to 3-6.5 years in prison for the murder of acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk.

The court sentenced Serhii Torbin to 6.5 years, Mykyta Hrabchuk to 6 years, Volodymyr Vasianovych and Viacheslav Vyshnevskyi to 4 years each, and Viktor Horbunov to 3 years in prison.

In April, the Prosecutor General’s office removed from the chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, suspicion of organizing the assassination of Handziuk and served him with suspicion of organizing bodily harm to her.

Assailants doused Handziuk with sulfuric acid in downtown Kherson on July 31, 2018. She died in hospital on November 4.

