06 August 2019, Tuesday, 18:17 19
Economy 2019-08-07T01:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Deliveries Of Diesel Fuel From Russia Will Be Reduced Twice To 100,000 Tons In August - Presidential Envoy To Cabinet Herus

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Envoy to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Andrii Herus, expects that deliveries of diesel fuel from Russia to Ukraine will be reduced twice to 100,000 tons in August.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In general, diesel fuel supplies from Russia will be reduced 2 times. That is now going through the pipe will be reduced from about 200,000 tons to 100,000 tons. Besides, we have information that the Russian Lukoil wanted to supply 80,000 tons to Ukraine, but has not yet received permission from the Russian ministry," he said.

According to him, from August 1, the supply of diesel fuel by pipelines transport was stopped.

"In July, they put a lot of diesel fuel in warehouses, in oil depots. If the usual transitional balance at the end of the month was 15,000-20,000 tons, then at the end of July it was 60,000-65,000 tons. 40,000 tons additional, since there was no special duty," added Herus.

He stressed that Russia is an unstable source of diesel fuel supplies.

According to Herus, the Mozyr Oil Refinery (Belarus) has undergone repairs and intends to increase diesel fuel supplies to Ukrainian suppliers by 25% to 250,000-260,000 tons per month.

He also added that there are fuel supplies from EU countries, in particular from Lithuania.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Wexler Group has decided to suspend from August 1 the supplies of diesel fuel via pipeline transport from the Russian Federation due to imposition by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of special duties on importation of diesel fuel and liquefied gas via pipeline transport.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced a special duty of 1.75-4% on imports of diesel fuel from Russia by pipeline transport and liquefied gas gradually from August and October.

Earlier, Consulting Group A-95 stated that the Cabinet of Ministers' introduction of special duties for the import of diesel fuel from Russia by pipeline transport and liquefied gas will not affect prices in Ukraine, but carries the risk of stopping the supply of diesel and liquefied gas from Russia.

Russia Cabinet of Ministers diesel fuel Andrii Herus Presidential Envoy

