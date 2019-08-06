Court Of Appeal: Truba Not Subject To Lustration

The Sixth Appeal Administrative Court has declared Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, not to be subject to the Law of Ukraine On Purification Of Power (lustration).

This follows from respective ruling of the Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Court has considered appeals against the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv dated November 8, 2018 that exposed the fact of unlawful inactivity of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) lying in failure to hold proper lustration examination of Truba, as well as the failure of the Justice Ministry to put him onto the State Register of Lustrated Persons.

Respective appeal was submitted by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Yurii Makedon.

The court of the first instance upheld his position, according to which Truba falls under lustration, because as a prosecutor in the Pustomyty district of Lviv region, he participated in the persecution of an Euromaidan activist who organized the blocking of the Kyiv - Chop highway on November 26, 2013.

The court of the first instance decided that this fact should have become the basis for the application of lustration restrictions in relation to Truba and its inclusion in the register of lustrated persons.

The Court of Appeal did not agree with this position.

The Court of Appeal indicated that the Euromaidan activist, who was arrested at the request of Truba, was ultimately released from criminal liability not on the basis of a court decision and the relevant law, but on the basis of a decision of the prosecutor’s office of March 6, 2014 to close the case due to lack of evidence.

Thus, in the court’s opinion, the director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), according to formal criteria, does not fall within the scope of the law On Purification Of Power.

The Court of Appeal ruled that Truba legally passed all the checks under the lustration law and was legally appointed director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The court granted his appeal and quashed the decision of the court of the first instance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2018, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv exposed the fact of the failure of the PGO to hold lustration examination of Truba.