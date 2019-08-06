SBI Opens Case Upon Alleged Unlawful Actions Of Border Guards And Customs Officers During Execution Of Ex-President Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives

SBI Opens Case Upon Alleged Unlawful Actions Of Border Guards And Customs Officers During Execution Of Ex-Pres

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case upon alleged unlawful actions of border guards and customs officers during execution of a trip of former president, Petro Poroshenko, to the Maldives in January 2018.

Press service of the SBI has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko denies going through a passport checkpoint under someone else’s name before going on a vacation to the Maldives in January 2018.