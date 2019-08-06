subscribe to newsletter
25.5 25.9
28.15 28.9
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI Opens Case Upon Alleged Unlawful Actions Of Border Guards And Customs Officers During Execution Of Ex-President Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives
06 August 2019, Tuesday, 13:11 25
Politics 2019-08-06T23:00:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Opens Case Upon Alleged Unlawful Actions Of Border Guards And Customs Officers During Execution Of Ex-Pres

SBI Opens Case Upon Alleged Unlawful Actions Of Border Guards And Customs Officers During Execution Of Ex-President Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case upon alleged unlawful actions of border guards and customs officers during execution of a trip of former president, Petro Poroshenko, to the Maldives in January 2018.

Press service of the SBI has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko denies going through a passport checkpoint under someone else’s name before going on a vacation to the Maldives in January 2018.

Больше новостей о: Petro Poroshenko border guards Customs criminal case SBI Maldives

Archive
News
Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus 18:28
PGO To Complete Investigation Against Kherson Regional Council Head Manher By August 11 18:26
Deliveries Of Diesel Fuel From Russia Will Be Reduced Twice To 100,000 Tons In August - Presidential Envoy To Cabinet Herus 18:17
Court Of Appeal: Truba Not Subject To Lustration 18:14
Foreign Reserves Up 5.8% To USD 21.8 Billion In July 18:07
more news
Zelenskyy Appoints Kravchenko JFO Commander 19:11
Zelenskyy Will Stay In Turkey To Meet With President Of Turkey Erdogan, Bartholomew I Of Constantinople On August 7-8 13:03
Zelenskyy Relieves JFO Commander Syrskyi And Appoints Him Ground Forces Commander 18:36
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ilyich Iron And Steel Works, Zaporizhstal Obtain Largest Amount Of VAT Refund In July 13:16
Cabinet Approves Ukrainian Language Popularization Strategy Until 2030 13:15
more news
4 Ukrainian Military Men Killed In JFO Zone On Tuesday 13:21
Zelenskyy Relieves JFO Commander Syrskyi And Appoints Him Ground Forces Commander 18:36
Gas Transit Talks With Russia Will Take Place After Formation Of New Cabinet – Danyliuk 12:52
NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Offering Of USD 20 Million Of Bribe To Bohdan 12:57
Zelenskyy Will Stay In Turkey To Meet With President Of Turkey Erdogan, Bartholomew I Of Constantinople On August 7-8 13:03
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok