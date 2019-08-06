subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Medvedchuk’s Speeches In Russia To Reveals Features Of Separatism
06 August 2019, Tuesday, 13:08 26
Politics 2019-08-06T22:50:41+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Medvedchuk’s Speeches In Russia To Reveals Features Of Separatism

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered holding of a linguistic examination of speeches of former Presidential Administration head / head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, delivered in the Russian Federation to reveal features of separatism.

This follows from rulings of the court dated August 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective appeal was submitted to the court by an investigator of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which has been considering a criminal case upon alleged separatism and high treason by Medvedchuk since February 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Medvedchuk said he did not consider Russia to be an aggressor and considered the Russia-annexed Crimea to belong to Ukraine.

