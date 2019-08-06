subscribe to newsletter
25.5 25.9
28.15 28.9
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • CEC Fails To Declare Results Of Parliamentary Election In Constituency 210 In Chernihiv Region Within Legal Term Over Recounting Of Votes Under Respective Court Ruling
06 August 2019, Tuesday, 13:03 21
Politics 2019-08-06T22:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
CEC Fails To Declare Results Of Parliamentary Election In Constituency 210 In Chernihiv Region Within Legal Te

CEC Fails To Declare Results Of Parliamentary Election In Constituency 210 In Chernihiv Region Within Legal Term Over Recounting Of Votes Under Respective Court Ruling

The Central Election Commission has failed to declare official results of the July 21 snap parliamentary election in the single-mandate constituency 210 (Chernihiv region) within the legal term (before August 5) over the fact that a court ruled to recount votes there.

Press service of the CEC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, July 21, Ukraine held the snap parliamentary election.

The CEC has declared 198 of 199 majority constituency candidates elected members of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Больше новостей о: election parliament MP CEC election results snap parliamentary election

Archive
News
Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus 18:28
PGO To Complete Investigation Against Kherson Regional Council Head Manher By August 11 18:26
Deliveries Of Diesel Fuel From Russia Will Be Reduced Twice To 100,000 Tons In August - Presidential Envoy To Cabinet Herus 18:17
Court Of Appeal: Truba Not Subject To Lustration 18:14
Foreign Reserves Up 5.8% To USD 21.8 Billion In July 18:07
more news
Zelenskyy Appoints Kravchenko JFO Commander 19:11
Zelenskyy Will Stay In Turkey To Meet With President Of Turkey Erdogan, Bartholomew I Of Constantinople On August 7-8 13:03
Zelenskyy Relieves JFO Commander Syrskyi And Appoints Him Ground Forces Commander 18:36
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ilyich Iron And Steel Works, Zaporizhstal Obtain Largest Amount Of VAT Refund In July 13:16
Cabinet Approves Ukrainian Language Popularization Strategy Until 2030 13:15
more news
4 Ukrainian Military Men Killed In JFO Zone On Tuesday 13:21
Zelenskyy Relieves JFO Commander Syrskyi And Appoints Him Ground Forces Commander 18:36
Gas Transit Talks With Russia Will Take Place After Formation Of New Cabinet – Danyliuk 12:52
NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Offering Of USD 20 Million Of Bribe To Bohdan 12:57
Zelenskyy Will Stay In Turkey To Meet With President Of Turkey Erdogan, Bartholomew I Of Constantinople On August 7-8 13:03
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok