CEC Fails To Declare Results Of Parliamentary Election In Constituency 210 In Chernihiv Region Within Legal Term Over Recounting Of Votes Under Respective Court Ruling

CEC Fails To Declare Results Of Parliamentary Election In Constituency 210 In Chernihiv Region Within Legal Te

The Central Election Commission has failed to declare official results of the July 21 snap parliamentary election in the single-mandate constituency 210 (Chernihiv region) within the legal term (before August 5) over the fact that a court ruled to recount votes there.

Press service of the CEC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, July 21, Ukraine held the snap parliamentary election.

The CEC has declared 198 of 199 majority constituency candidates elected members of the Ukrainian Parliament.