Cabinet Establishes Institute For Development Of Education For Secondary Education Reform

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to establish a state institution, the Ukrainian Institute for the Development of Education, which will work on the reform of general secondary education.

This is stated in the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No.593-р dated July 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Institute will be run by the Ministry of Education and Science.

The Ministry of Education was instructed to approve the charter and structure of the Institute within 3 months and to carry out organizational measures for the material and technical and staffing of the institution within the limits of the expenses stipulated in the state budget for the maintenance of institutions related to the management of the Ministry of Education.

"The activities of the institution will contribute to the coordination of organizational and methodological support for the implementation of the concept of implementing state policy in the field of reforming the general secondary education "New Ukrainian School" for the period until 2029," the accompanying information says.

It is noted that the institution, in particular, will be engaged in the development of state standards, educational and training programs, issues of advanced training of teachers and the provision of textbooks for teachers and students.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 28, 2017, the new version of the Law "On Education" entered into force.

In December 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an action plan for 2017-2029 to implement the concept of implementing state policy in the field of reforming the general secondary education "New Ukrainian School", including the adoption of new programs and textbooks.