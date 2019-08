Court Arrests Apartments, Cars And Recreation Facilities Of Odesa Region Police Ex-Head Holovin

The Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested apartments, vehicles and recreation facilities of former head of the Main National Police Department in Odesa region, Dmytro Holovin, suspected of embezzlement of cigarettes for UAH 50 million.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had refused to arrest Holovin and placed him under round-the-clock house arrest.