Zelenskyy Relieves JFO Commander Syrskyi And Appoints Him Ground Forces Commander

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the commander of the Joint Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointed him commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces.

This is stated in Decrees Nos. 576-578 of August 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, the President dismissed Serhii Popko as the commander of the Ground Forces.

Colonel-General Popko held this position from March 2016, and before that he had been the leader of the antiterrorist operation.

Syrskyi is Lieutenant-General, has been the commander of the Joint Forces Operation since May 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, the day after his inauguration, Zelenskyy appointed Lieutenant-General Ruslan Homchak as Chief of the General Staff - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces instead of Viktor Muzhenko.