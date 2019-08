President Zelenskyy’s Adviser Fiodorov Expecting Presidential Election To Be Held Under E-Procedure

Mykhailo Fiodorov, a free-lance adviser of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is expecting that the next presidential election will be conducted online.

He said this in his interview for the Liga.net, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has urged the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to consider establishment of a single state web-portal of e-services.