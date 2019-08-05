subscribe to newsletter
05 August 2019, Monday, 13:16
Economy 2019-08-05T13:17:14+03:00
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ilyich Iron And Steel Works, Zaporizhstal Obtain Largest Amount Of VAT Refund In July

In July, Kryvyi Rih-based ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Mariupol-based Ilyich integrated iron and steel works, and Zaporizhia-based Zaporizhstal received the largest amount of value added tax (VAT) refund.

The State Treasury Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the top five refund amounts went to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih – UAH 1,049.732 million; Ilyich Iron and Steel Works – UAH 725.869 million; Zaporizhstal – UAH 544.051 million, Poltava Mining – UAH 294.250 million; and Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant– UAH 223.873 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, 2017, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine launched testing of the e-register of applications for VAT refund.

