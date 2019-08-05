ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ilyich Iron And Steel Works, Zaporizhstal Obtain Largest Amount Of VAT Refund In July

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ilyich Iron And Steel Works, Zaporizhstal Obtain Largest Amount Of VAT Refund In Jul

In July, Kryvyi Rih-based ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Mariupol-based Ilyich integrated iron and steel works, and Zaporizhia-based Zaporizhstal received the largest amount of value added tax (VAT) refund.

The State Treasury Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the top five refund amounts went to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih – UAH 1,049.732 million; Ilyich Iron and Steel Works – UAH 725.869 million; Zaporizhstal – UAH 544.051 million, Poltava Mining – UAH 294.250 million; and Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant– UAH 223.873 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, 2017, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine launched testing of the e-register of applications for VAT refund.