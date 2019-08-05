subscribe to newsletter
  Sentence To 5 Ex-ATO Participants For Murdering Handziuk Takes Effect – PGO
05 August 2019, Monday, 13:08
Sentence To 5 Ex-ATO Participants For Murdering Handziuk Takes Effect – PGO

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) states that the sentence to five former participants in the anti-terrorist operation convicted for assassinating Kateryna Handziuk, former acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, has taken effect and accepted for execution.

PGO Spokesperson, Andrii Lysenko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, the Pokrovskyi District Court of Dnipro sentenced the five former ATO participants to 3-6.5 years in prison.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ilyich Iron And Steel Works, Zaporizhstal Obtain Largest Amount Of VAT Refund In July 13:16
Zelenskyy Will Stay In Turkey To Meet With President Of Turkey Erdogan, Bartholomew I Of Constantinople On August 7-8 13:03
NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Offering Of USD 20 Million Of Bribe To Bohdan 12:57
Gas Transit Talks With Russia Will Take Place After Formation Of New Cabinet – Danyliuk 12:52
