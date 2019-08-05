Sentence To 5 Ex-ATO Participants For Murdering Handziuk Takes Effect – PGO

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) states that the sentence to five former participants in the anti-terrorist operation convicted for assassinating Kateryna Handziuk, former acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, has taken effect and accepted for execution.

PGO Spokesperson, Andrii Lysenko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, the Pokrovskyi District Court of Dnipro sentenced the five former ATO participants to 3-6.5 years in prison.