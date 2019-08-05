NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Offering Of USD 20 Million Of Bribe To Bohdan

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged offering of USD 20 million of a bribe to Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has asked the NACB to open the case.

Bohdan said that one of the lawyers of “enforcers” for Kyiv had offered him a half of USD 40 million for certain assistance.