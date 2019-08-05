NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Offering Of USD 20 Million Of Bribe To Bohdan

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged offering of USD 20 million of a bribe to Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan.\r\nUkrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv City Mayor \/ Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has asked the NACB to open the case.\r\nBohdan said that one of the lawyers of “enforcers” for Kyiv had offered him a half of USD 40 million for certain assistance.