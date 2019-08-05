Gas Transit Talks With Russia Will Take Place After Formation Of New Cabinet – Danyliuk

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Danyliuk, said that the negotiations with the Russian Federation on the gas transit issue starting January 1, 2020 would take place after the establishment of the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

He said on the air of the Radio NV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that it was important for Ukraine to retain the transit as the state budget was receiving about USD 3 billion a year from it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, said that the next round of trilateral gas transit negotiations with the European Union and Russia would take place on September 16, 2019.