  Ex-Deputy Finance Minister Umanskyi May Be Contender For Post Of Prime Minister Of Ukraine
02 August 2019
Ex-Deputy Finance Minister Umanskyi May Be Contender For Post Of Prime Minister Of Ukraine

Former Deputy Finance Minister Ihor Umanskyi may be a candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine or the head of the National Bank.

Journalist Yurii Doschatov has written this, citing his sources, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

After leaving the Ministry of Finance in 2015, Umanskyi was not very public, but now he is practically one of the main advisers to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the journalist writes.

Umanskyi himself, who was repeatedly seen at the Presidential Office, confirmed that he had contacts, both with representatives of the President’s team, and personally with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but declined to comment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a secret advisor to President Zelenskyy can become a new Prime Minister.

In the meantime, Holos intends to offer Vakarchuk as Prime Minister.

