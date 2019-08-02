subscribe to newsletter
  • Part Of Reinforced Concrete Structures Of Pedestrian Bridge In Kyiv Collapsed, Kyiv City State Administration Assures Of Its Safety For Pedestrians
02 August 2019, Friday, 17:54 15
Events 2019-08-02T22:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Part Of Reinforced Concrete Structures Of Pedestrian Bridge In Kyiv Collapsed, Kyiv City State Administration Assures Of Its Safety For Pedestrians

Part of the reinforced concrete structures of the Pedestrian bridge to the Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv collapsed, but the Kyiv City State Administration assures of its safety for pedestrians.

The Kyiv City State Administration said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results of the inspection, it was revealed that the reinforced concrete structures (balances) fell on the support No.3 (span 2-3, not navigable)," the statement reads.

The Kyivavtodor utility corporation declares that the bridge is safe for pedestrians, the construction is under the supervision of specialists of the Kyivavtodormist utility enterprise.

The statement notes that additional surveys are being carried out on the bridge, technical specifications are being prepared to develop priority actions to restore the bridge structures and conduct a deep special survey.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration promised to replace damaged glass on a pedestrian bridge between Volodymyrska Hill and the Druzhby Naridiv Arch on July 31.

