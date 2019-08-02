Court Obliges SBI To Open Case Against Parubiy

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv obliged the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to open criminal proceedings on the alleged obstruction of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, of the exercise of suffrage.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The citizen complained to the court about the inaction of the investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation.

In support of the complaint, the applicant noted that on July 5 he submitted an application to the SBI on the commission by the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 157 (obstruction of the exercise of suffrage or the right to participate in a referendum, the work of an election commission or referendum commission, or the activities of an official observer) of the Criminal Code.

At the same time, the SBI did not register criminal proceedings.

On July 22, the court examined the complaint and ordered the SBI to open a case on this fact.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has opened criminal proceedings on the alleged misuse of budget funds by the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy.