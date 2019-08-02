PGO Serves District Administrative Court Of Kyiv’s Head Vovk With Suspicion Notification

The Prosecutor-General’s Office has served the District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s head Pavlo Vovk with notification of suspicion.

The press service of the Prosecutor-General’s Office announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“For now, only Vovk has been served,” said Larysa Sarhan, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

According to her, Vovk is under investigation.

Other judges will also be served with notifications of suspicion on Friday, she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vovk believes that former president Petro Poroshenko is an enemy of the judiciary.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office has summoned Vovk and three judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to appear for questioning and be served with notifications of suspicion.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv considers the searches that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) recently conducted in the court building as a reprisal against judges for their principled positions and exclusively public-relations moves by the NACB’s Director Artem Sytnyk and the head of the PGO’s special investigations department, Serhii Horbatiuk.