subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.55
27.6 28.25
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBU Transfers Confiscated Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile System To Ukrainian Armed Forces
02 August 2019, Friday, 17:35 34
Politics 2019-08-02T22:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBU Transfers Confiscated Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile System To Ukrainian Armed Forces

SBU Transfers Confiscated Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile System To Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has transferred a Russian S-125 Pechora anti-aircraft missile system that was seized to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office, the Ukroboronservis state enterprise, and the Mykolaiv customs have facilitated the transfer of a Russian S-125 Pechora anti-aircraft missile system that was illegally imported onto our country’s territory to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry,” the statement said.

According to the statement, it was established during criminal proceedings that officials of the Rosoboronexport company (Russia) illegally transported the S-125 Pechora anti-aircraft missile system, 36 ground-to-air anti-aircraft missiles, related equipment, and other weapons through Ukraine during the period of 2007-2010.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the weapons were intended for transportation to a country in East Africa in violation of an embargo imposed by the United Nations Security Council.

The anti-aircraft missile system was found in a warehouse in Mykolaiv in January.

An investigating judge ordered seizure of the 36 anti-aircraft missiles, related equipment, and the other weapons as material evidence.

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers decided at a meeting on March 27 to transfer all of the weapons to the Ministry of Defense for subsequent disposal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine counterintelligence division has stated that a firm belonging to former chief of general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Zatynaiko (1996–1998) and former Ukrspetseksport official Volodymyr Petenko smuggled parts for air defense systems from Russia into Ukraine with the aim of selling them to the Defense Ministry.

Больше новостей о: Russia sbu Armed Forces of Ukraine missile system S-125 Pechora anti-aircraft missile system

Archive
News
Ex-Deputy Finance Minister Umanskyi May Be Contender For Post Of Prime Minister Of Ukraine 20:10
Part Of Reinforced Concrete Structures Of Pedestrian Bridge In Kyiv Collapsed, Kyiv City State Administration Assures Of Its Safety For Pedestrians 17:54
Zelenskyy Appoints Director Of Burshtyn TPP Shmyhal As Ivano-Frankivsk Governor 17:50
Court Obliges SBI To Open Case Against Parubiy 17:44
PGO Serves District Administrative Court Of Kyiv’s Head Vovk With Suspicion Notification 17:40
more news
Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:34
State Budget Deficit In June Makes UAH 8.5 Billion Due To Further Slowdown Of Revenue Growth – NBU 12:19
Bohdan Does Not Come To Presidential Office, Working Away From Office 12:22
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 3.8 Times To UAH 49 Billion In July 13:30
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 2.7 Billion On Foreign Debts In H2, 2019 – Finance Ministry 12:15
more news
Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:34
SBU Transfers Confiscated Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile System To Ukrainian Armed Forces 17:35
PGO Serves District Administrative Court Of Kyiv’s Head Vovk With Suspicion Notification 17:40
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 2.7 Billion On Foreign Debts In H2, 2019 – Finance Ministry 12:15
State Budget Deficit In June Makes UAH 8.5 Billion Due To Further Slowdown Of Revenue Growth – NBU 12:19
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok