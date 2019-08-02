SBU Transfers Confiscated Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile System To Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has transferred a Russian S-125 Pechora anti-aircraft missile system that was seized to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office, the Ukroboronservis state enterprise, and the Mykolaiv customs have facilitated the transfer of a Russian S-125 Pechora anti-aircraft missile system that was illegally imported onto our country’s territory to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry,” the statement said.

According to the statement, it was established during criminal proceedings that officials of the Rosoboronexport company (Russia) illegally transported the S-125 Pechora anti-aircraft missile system, 36 ground-to-air anti-aircraft missiles, related equipment, and other weapons through Ukraine during the period of 2007-2010.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the weapons were intended for transportation to a country in East Africa in violation of an embargo imposed by the United Nations Security Council.

The anti-aircraft missile system was found in a warehouse in Mykolaiv in January.

An investigating judge ordered seizure of the 36 anti-aircraft missiles, related equipment, and the other weapons as material evidence.

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers decided at a meeting on March 27 to transfer all of the weapons to the Ministry of Defense for subsequent disposal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine counterintelligence division has stated that a firm belonging to former chief of general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Zatynaiko (1996–1998) and former Ukrspetseksport official Volodymyr Petenko smuggled parts for air defense systems from Russia into Ukraine with the aim of selling them to the Defense Ministry.