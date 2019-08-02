subscribe to newsletter
  • State Border Service Chair Deineko Estimates Institution’s Underfunding At UAH 1 Billion
02 August 2019, Friday, 12:29 20
State Border Service Chair Deineko Estimates Institution’s Underfunding At UAH 1 Billion

State Border Service Chair Deineko Estimates Institution’s Underfunding At UAH 1 Billion

Chairperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Serhii Deineko, has estimated the underfunding of the institution at UAH 938 million.

He said this in the interview for the BBC News Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says that since March 2019, the recreation arrears before the employees has made UAH 291.4 million.

Deineko considers it necessary to raise financing of the Service from the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Deineko as the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on June 14.

Больше новостей о: border State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko underfunding

