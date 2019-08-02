subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.55
27.6 28.25
˟
02 August 2019, Friday, 12:26 13
Economy 2019-08-02T22:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
FUIB's Profit Up 26% To UAH 1.3 Billion In H1

FUIB's Profit Up 26% To UAH 1.3 Billion In H1

In the first half of 2019, First Ukrainian International Bank boosted its net profit by 26% year over year to UAH 1.27 billion.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The operating revenue of the bank in the first half of 2019 made UAH 3.4 billion.

The interest income of the bank before reserves made UAH 2.45 billion, up 30% year over year.

The net commission income of the financial institution made UAH 833 million in H1.

The equity capital of the bank was UAH 7.62 billion.

First Ukrainian International Bank’s assets amount to UAH 50 billion.

In the year to date, the bank’s obligations have lowered by 2% to UAH 43 billion.

Clients’ funds made UAH 40.45 billion in H1.

As at June 30, 2019, the net loan portfolio of the bank made UAH 28.9 billion, including UAH 9.4 billion in loans allocated to individuals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 92.24-percent stake in First Ukrainian International Bank belongs to the SCM Finance company.

SCM Finance is a subsidiary of the System Capital Management.

It is engaged in management of financial institutions.

Больше новостей о: bank profit FUIB First Ukrainian International Bank

Archive
News
Ex-Deputy Finance Minister Umanskyi May Be Contender For Post Of Prime Minister Of Ukraine 20:10
Part Of Reinforced Concrete Structures Of Pedestrian Bridge In Kyiv Collapsed, Kyiv City State Administration Assures Of Its Safety For Pedestrians 17:54
Zelenskyy Appoints Director Of Burshtyn TPP Shmyhal As Ivano-Frankivsk Governor 17:50
Court Obliges SBI To Open Case Against Parubiy 17:44
PGO Serves District Administrative Court Of Kyiv’s Head Vovk With Suspicion Notification 17:40
more news
Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:34
State Budget Deficit In June Makes UAH 8.5 Billion Due To Further Slowdown Of Revenue Growth – NBU 12:19
Bohdan Does Not Come To Presidential Office, Working Away From Office 12:22
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 3.8 Times To UAH 49 Billion In July 13:30
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 2.7 Billion On Foreign Debts In H2, 2019 – Finance Ministry 12:15
more news
Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:34
SBU Transfers Confiscated Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile System To Ukrainian Armed Forces 17:35
PGO Serves District Administrative Court Of Kyiv’s Head Vovk With Suspicion Notification 17:40
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 2.7 Billion On Foreign Debts In H2, 2019 – Finance Ministry 12:15
State Budget Deficit In June Makes UAH 8.5 Billion Due To Further Slowdown Of Revenue Growth – NBU 12:19
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok