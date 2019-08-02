FUIB's Profit Up 26% To UAH 1.3 Billion In H1

In the first half of 2019, First Ukrainian International Bank boosted its net profit by 26% year over year to UAH 1.27 billion.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The operating revenue of the bank in the first half of 2019 made UAH 3.4 billion.

The interest income of the bank before reserves made UAH 2.45 billion, up 30% year over year.

The net commission income of the financial institution made UAH 833 million in H1.

The equity capital of the bank was UAH 7.62 billion.

First Ukrainian International Bank’s assets amount to UAH 50 billion.

In the year to date, the bank’s obligations have lowered by 2% to UAH 43 billion.

Clients’ funds made UAH 40.45 billion in H1.

As at June 30, 2019, the net loan portfolio of the bank made UAH 28.9 billion, including UAH 9.4 billion in loans allocated to individuals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 92.24-percent stake in First Ukrainian International Bank belongs to the SCM Finance company.

SCM Finance is a subsidiary of the System Capital Management.

It is engaged in management of financial institutions.