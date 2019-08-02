FUIB's Profit Up 26% To UAH 1.3 Billion In H1

In the first half of 2019, First Ukrainian International Bank boosted its net profit by 26% year over year to UAH 1.27 billion.\r\nThe bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe operating revenue of the bank in the first half of 2019 made UAH 3.4 billion.\r\nThe interest income of the bank before reserves made UAH 2.45 billion, up 30% year over year.\r\nThe net commission income of the financial institution made UAH 833 million in H1.\r\nThe equity capital of the bank was UAH 7.62 billion.\r\nFirst Ukrainian International Bank’s assets amount to UAH 50 billion.\r\nIn the year to date, the bank’s obligations have lowered by 2% to UAH 43 billion.\r\nClients’ funds made UAH 40.45 billion in H1.\r\nAs at June 30, 2019, the net loan portfolio of the bank made UAH 28.9 billion, including UAH 9.4 billion in loans allocated to individuals.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 92.24-percent stake in First Ukrainian International Bank belongs to the SCM Finance company.\r\nSCM Finance is a subsidiary of the System Capital Management.\r\nIt is engaged in management of financial institutions.