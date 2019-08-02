Bohdan Does Not Come To Presidential Office, Working Away From Office

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, has not arrived at the Presidential Office as he is working away from his office.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his representative.

According to some media reports, on August 1, Bohdan submitted his resignation statement, however, no one has ever confirmed that information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko is asking the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a case upon alleged offering a bribe of USD 20 million to Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan.