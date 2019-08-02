State Budget Deficit In June Makes UAH 8.5 Billion Due To Further Slowdown Of Revenue Growth – NBU

In June, the state budget’s deficit was UAH 8.5 billion due to further slowdown of revenue growth (to 1.1% year over year).

This follows from the data provided by the NBU.

The growth in costs for support of the Pension Fund expedited which was a result of the base effect.

Local budgets’ expected deficit was UAH 4.3 billion in June as remuneration costs traditionally increase month over month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the shortfall of state budget revenue target was UAH 42.7 billion in the first half of 2019.