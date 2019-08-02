Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 2.7 Billion On Foreign Debts In H2, 2019 – Finance Ministry

In the second half of 2019, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 67.3 billion or USD 2.65 billion (the hryvnia exchange rate as at August 2) on its foreign debts.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in the third quarter of 2019, the amount will be UAH 57.07 billion or about USD 2.25 billion; and in the fourth quarter of 2019, it will be UAH 10.19 billion or USD 0.4 billion.

In the third quarter of 2019, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 70.47 billion on domestic debts, and UAH 73.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine, Bohdan Danylyshyn, notes that over three summer months, Ukraine will have to pay USD 1.8 billion on its foreign debts.