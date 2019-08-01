PGO Summons Judicial Administration Head Kholodniuk For Interrogation On August 9

The Prosecutor General’s Office has summoned the head of the State Judicial Administration, Zynovii Kholodniuk, for interrogation on August 9.

This is stated in the summons, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kholodniuk is summoned for interrogation at 11 a.m. to the special investigation department of the PGO for procedural actions as a witness in the case of possible interference by judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court in the activities of state bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO summoned the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights representative Liudmyla Denisova for questioning on August 7 in the same case.