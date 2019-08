President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhii Borzov as the head of the State Affairs Department.

This follows from respective presidential decree 571 dated August 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, Zelenskyy dismissed Ivan Kutsyk as the head of the State Affairs Department and appointed his deputy Serhii Borzov as the acting head of the institution.