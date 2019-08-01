PGO Completes Investigation Of Yuschenko On Suspicion Of Embezzling UAH 540 Million, Complicity In Yanukovych Takeover Of Mezhyhiria Residence

PGO Completes Investigation Of Yuschenko On Suspicion Of Embezzling UAH 540 Million, Complicity In Yanukovych

The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) has completed the investigation of former president Viktor Yuschenko on suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 540 million and complicity in the takeover of the Mezhyhiria residence by former president Viktor Yanukovych.

Serhii Horbatiuk, the head of the special investigations department at the Prosecutor-General’s Office, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“The investigation has been completed,” he said.

According to him, the case file has been opened to the defense and the suspect to allow them to familiarize themselves with them, after which the case will be sent to court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court recently refused to order seizure of Yuschenko’s assets, but the Prosecutor-General’s Office appealed against the court’s decision.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office has served Yuschenko with suspicion of embezzling UAH 540 million and complicity in the takeover of the Mezhyhiria residence by Yanukovych.