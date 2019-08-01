subscribe to newsletter
24.95 25.35
27.55 28.2
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Lawyers Of RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi Appeals Against Extension Of His Arrest
01 August 2019, Thursday, 17:42 10
Politics 2019-08-01T17:44:00+03:00
Ukrainian news
Lawyers Of RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi Appeals Against Extension Of His Arrest

Lawyers Of RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi Appeals Against Extension Of His Arrest

Lawyers of Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, the director of the RIA Novosti Ukraine, have appealed against his arrest.

This follows from the order of cases posted on the official website of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, the appeal was submitted by lawyer Andrii Domanskyi on July 25.

On July 26, the appeal was registered.

The date for the consideration has not been determined.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv extended Vyshynskyi’s arrest until September 19.

Больше новостей о: arrest appeal RIA Novosti Ukraine Kyrylo Vyshynskyi

Archive
News
PGO Summons Judicial Administration Head Kholodniuk For Interrogation On August 9 18:08
Zelenskyy Appoints Borzov As Head Of State Affairs Department 17:50
PGO Completes Investigation Of Yuschenko On Suspicion Of Embezzling UAH 540 Million, Complicity In Yanukovych Takeover Of Mezhyhiria Residence 17:46
Lawyers Of RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi Appeals Against Extension Of His Arrest 17:42
Consideration Of Lawsuits In 6 Constituencies Likely To Affect Establishment Of Election Results – CEC 17:36
more news
Experts determined Pharmaceutical Company “Darnitsa” is worth more $400 million - Shymkiv 09:25
DPR Air Defense Brigade Ex-Head Tsemakh Denies Involvement In Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 18:57
Naftogaz Provides Tribunal Under Permanent Court Of Arbitration In The Hague With Its Estimate Of Loss From Russia's Seizure Of Its Assets In Crimea Worth USD 5.2 Billion 14:23
Klitschko, President Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Discuss Development Of Local Self-Governance 14:30
Ukrtransgaz: GTS Work Stabilized 14:33
more news
Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:34
DPR Air Defense Brigade Ex-Head Tsemakh Denies Involvement In Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 18:57
Klitschko Asking NACB To Open Case On Alleged Offering Bribe Of USD 20 Million To Bohdan 13:26
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 3.8 Times To UAH 49 Billion In July 13:30
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 432 Million In June 13:37
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok