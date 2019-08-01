Lawyers Of RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi Appeals Against Extension Of His Arrest

Lawyers of Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, the director of the RIA Novosti Ukraine, have appealed against his arrest.\r\nThis follows from the order of cases posted on the official website of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAccording to the data, the appeal was submitted by lawyer Andrii Domanskyi on July 25.\r\nOn July 26, the appeal was registered.\r\nThe date for the consideration has not been determined.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv extended Vyshynskyi’s arrest until September 19.