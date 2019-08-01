Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 432 Million In June

The deficit of the current account of balance of payments in June made USD 432 million or 3.6% of the gross domestic product (in June 2018 the indicators were USD 126 million or 1.2% of the GDP).

This follows from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Commodity imports in June rose by 6.6%, and the export decreased by 5.6%.

In May 2019, commodity exports rose by 14.4%, and the imports rose by 8.4%.

In the first half of 2019, the deficit of the current account made USD 221 million or 0.3% of the GDP.

Goods were exported for USD 3.3 billion.

The major factor of the export fall was a decrease in exportation of scrap ferrous and non-ferrous metals (by 21.9%).

The goods were import for USD 4.6 billion.

Energy import decreased by 10.0% (in May they grew by 4.6%).

Non-energy import rose by 13.1% (in May by 9.7%).

The biggest growth was recorded in importation of engineering products (28.2%).

The surplus of the net liquidity balance made USD 1.2 billion (USD 23 million in June 2018).

That facilitated increase in the international reserves (by USD 1.1 billion) and paying the debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (USD 158 million).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments in 2018 was USD 4.7 billion, the balance of payments surplus was USD 2.9 billion.