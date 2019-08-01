Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 432 Million In June

The deficit of the current account of balance of payments in June made USD 432 million or 3.6% of the gross domestic product (in June 2018 the indicators were USD 126 million or 1.2% of the GDP).\r\nThis follows from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine.\r\nCommodity imports in June rose by 6.6%, and the export decreased by 5.6%.\r\nIn May 2019, commodity exports rose by 14.4%, and the imports rose by 8.4%.\r\nIn the first half of 2019, the deficit of the current account made USD 221 million or 0.3% of the GDP.\r\nGoods were exported for USD 3.3 billion.\r\nThe major factor of the export fall was a decrease in exportation of scrap ferrous and non-ferrous metals (by 21.9%).\r\nThe goods were import for USD 4.6 billion.\r\nEnergy import decreased by 10.0% (in May they grew by 4.6%).\r\nNon-energy import rose by 13.1% (in May by 9.7%).\r\nThe biggest growth was recorded in importation of engineering products (28.2%).\r\nThe surplus of the net liquidity balance made USD 1.2 billion (USD 23 million in June 2018).\r\nThat facilitated increase in the international reserves (by USD 1.1 billion) and paying the debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (USD 158 million).\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments in 2018 was USD 4.7 billion, the balance of payments surplus was USD 2.9 billion.