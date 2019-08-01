Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank

Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationa

Head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, Pavlo Vovk, has denied he had any meetings with businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi within the case upon the nationalization of PrivatBank.

He said this in an interview for the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, the collegiate body of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv headed by judge Kachur declared unlawful the nationalization of PrivatBank under the appeal of bank's former co-owner, Ihor Kolomoiskyi.