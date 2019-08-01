subscribe to newsletter
  • Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank
01 August 2019, Thursday, 13:34 21
Politics 2019-08-01T17:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank

Head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, Pavlo Vovk, has denied he had any meetings with businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi within the case upon the nationalization of PrivatBank.

He said this in an interview for the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, the collegiate body of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv headed by judge Kachur declared unlawful the nationalization of PrivatBank under the appeal of bank's former co-owner, Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

