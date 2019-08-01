Klitschko Asking NACB To Open Case On Alleged Offering Bribe Of USD 20 Million To Bohdan

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, asking the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open a case on the alleged offering of a bribe of USD 20 million to the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan.

The Kyiv City State Administration said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On July 30, 2019, at a press conference, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Bohdan, told the media that he was offered a bribe of USD 20 million in a conversation. The alleged conversation was carried out in the interests of the Kyiv mayor, that is, in my interests. I did not authorize a single person to such "negotiations"! - said Klitschko.

Klitschko noted that such statements of Bohdan are subject to verification as part of the pre-trial investigation, as they may indicate the commitment of criminal offenses.

"If someone turned to someone, you need to establish who, on whose behalf and with what proposal. And also find out whether the official received improper advantage. After that, the investigators must either serve suspicion to the established persons, or I will demand from Mr. Bohdan apologizes for disseminating false information," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Bohdan said that one of the lawyers of "enforcers" for Kyiv offered him half of USD 40 million for some help.