subscribe to newsletter
24.95 25.35
27.55 28.2
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Klitschko Asking NACB To Open Case On Alleged Offering Bribe Of USD 20 Million To Bohdan
01 August 2019, Thursday, 13:26 15
Politics 2019-08-01T18:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Klitschko Asking NACB To Open Case On Alleged Offering Bribe Of USD 20 Million To Bohdan

Klitschko Asking NACB To Open Case On Alleged Offering Bribe Of USD 20 Million To Bohdan

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, asking the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open a case on the alleged offering of a bribe of USD 20 million to the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan.

The Kyiv City State Administration said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On July 30, 2019, at a press conference, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Bohdan, told the media that he was offered a bribe of USD 20 million in a conversation. The alleged conversation was carried out in the interests of the Kyiv mayor, that is, in my interests. I did not authorize a single person to such "negotiations"! - said Klitschko.

Klitschko noted that such statements of Bohdan are subject to verification as part of the pre-trial investigation, as they may indicate the commitment of criminal offenses.

"If someone turned to someone, you need to establish who, on whose behalf and with what proposal. And also find out whether the official received improper advantage. After that, the investigators must either serve suspicion to the established persons, or I will demand from Mr. Bohdan apologizes for disseminating false information," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Bohdan said that one of the lawyers of "enforcers" for Kyiv offered him half of USD 40 million for some help.

Больше новостей о: NACB bribe Vitali Klitschko Kyiv Mayor Andrii Bohdan Presidential Office

Archive
News
PGO Summons Judicial Administration Head Kholodniuk For Interrogation On August 9 18:08
Zelenskyy Appoints Borzov As Head Of State Affairs Department 17:50
PGO Completes Investigation Of Yuschenko On Suspicion Of Embezzling UAH 540 Million, Complicity In Yanukovych Takeover Of Mezhyhiria Residence 17:46
Lawyers Of RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi Appeals Against Extension Of His Arrest 17:42
Consideration Of Lawsuits In 6 Constituencies Likely To Affect Establishment Of Election Results – CEC 17:36
more news
Experts determined Pharmaceutical Company “Darnitsa” is worth more $400 million - Shymkiv 09:25
DPR Air Defense Brigade Ex-Head Tsemakh Denies Involvement In Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 18:57
Naftogaz Provides Tribunal Under Permanent Court Of Arbitration In The Hague With Its Estimate Of Loss From Russia's Seizure Of Its Assets In Crimea Worth USD 5.2 Billion 14:23
Klitschko, President Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Discuss Development Of Local Self-Governance 14:30
Ukrtransgaz: GTS Work Stabilized 14:33
more news
Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:34
DPR Air Defense Brigade Ex-Head Tsemakh Denies Involvement In Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 18:57
Klitschko Asking NACB To Open Case On Alleged Offering Bribe Of USD 20 Million To Bohdan 13:26
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 3.8 Times To UAH 49 Billion In July 13:30
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 432 Million In June 13:37
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok