24.9 25.25
27.55 28.2
  • SACPO Appeals Against Odesa Region Ex-Police Chief Holovin’s 24-Hour House Arrest
31 July 2019, Wednesday, 17:39 10
Politics 2019-08-01T01:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
SACPO Appeals Against Odesa Region Ex-Police Chief Holovin’s 24-Hour House Arrest

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has filed an appeal against the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to place the Odesa region’s former police chief Dmytro Holovin under 24-hour house arrest.

A representative of the SACPO disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“An appeal has already been filed with a court,” he said.

The appeal was filed with the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

The SACPO is insisting on taking Holovin into custody.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court earlier refused to allow the SACPO to take Holovin into custody.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) suspects Holovin of stealing a consignment of cigarettes worth UAH 50 million, which was material evidence in a criminal proceeding.

