  NACB Asks Court To Authorize Seizure Of Odesa Region Ex-Police Chief Holovin's Property
Ukrainian news
NACB Asks Court To Authorize Seizure Of Odesa Region Ex-Police Chief Holovin’s Property

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has asked a court to authorize seizure of property belonging to the Odesa region’s former police chief Dmytro Holovin, who is suspected of stealing a consignment of cigarettes worth UAH 50 million, which was physical evidence in criminal proceedings.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A petition to seize his property has been filed," he said.

According to the source, the NACB is asking the court to seize apartments, cars, and recreation facilities belonging to Holovin and his relatives.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court earlier refused to allow Holovin to be taken into custody and placed him under house arrest.

