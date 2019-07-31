subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Appoints Entrepreneur Shevchenko Governor Of Cherkasy Region
31 July 2019, Wednesday, 17:32 15
Politics 2019-08-01T01:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Entrepreneur Shevchenko Governor Of Cherkasy Region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed entrepreneur Ihor Shevchenko as the governor of Cherkasy region.

Zelenskyy presented the new governor during a working visit to Cherkasy, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I want to appoint the new chairman of the Cherkasy regional administration today,” he said before signing the relevant decree.

Shevchenko, 46, owns Light Export Plus LLC (Ukraine), which engages in production of poultry meat, and the Hermes-Shevchenko Igor private enterprise (Italy).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shevchenko declared an income of UAH 1 million and EUR 597,000 in cash for 2018.

He owns an apartment in Russia and co-owns a land plot and non-residential premises in Russia with Russian businessmen Mikhail Arzemanov and Andrei Lunev.

