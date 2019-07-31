Kyiv District Administrative Court Head Vovk: Case Against Me Is Sytnyk’s Personal Revenge

The case against the judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court is politically motivated and connected with the decision of the Court against the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Artem Sytnyk.

Pavlo Vovk, the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The case against me is political. I am convinced that, apart from the arguments that I and my defense have already voiced, it is also the personal revenge of the NACB director Sytnyk for the decision of the Court, which established his unlawful interference in the election of the President of the United States," Vovk said.

He recalled that the District Administrative Court of Kyiv considered the said case, in which Artem Sytnyk, in particular, was a defendant, and made a decision in December 2018.

"The District Administrative Court of Kyiv found that Sytnyk, as the head of the anti-corruption department, had exceeded his authority, grossly violated the legislation of Ukraine, as a result of which he became an instrument of foreign policy processes and intervened in the formation of Ukraine’s foreign policy. In general, it concerns disclosing information of the investigation, sabotaging the election campaign of another state and much more. The District Administrative Court of Kyiv as an independent court established: on the part of Sytnyk there was an excess of authority and interference in the election in the United States. And it damaged the interests of the state of Ukraine,” the District Administrative Court’s head specified.

Vovk also added "U.S. President Trump publicly expressed that official Kyiv tried to sabotage his election campaign and demanded that the then Ukrainian authorities immediately investigate the facts of Sytnyk’s unlawful actions. I have no doubt that these demands are still relevant today."