31 July 2019, Wednesday
Ukrtransgaz: GTS Work Stabilized

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, says the work of the gas transport system has stabilized.

Ukrtransgaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the decision of the emergency commission, Ukrtransgaz has informed the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) about dampening of emergency situation at the GTS facilities announced on June 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrtransgaz has agreed with the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company on procurement of 440 million cubic meters of gas for UAH 2.96 billion.

The network of the Ukrtransgaz company, which belongs to Naftogaz of Ukraine, consists of 36,000 kilometers of main gas pipelines, over 70 compressor stations, and 12 underground gas storage facilities with the total capacity of 30 billion cubic meters.

