subscribe to newsletter
24.9 25.25
27.55 28.2
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Klitschko, President Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Discuss Development Of Local Self-Governance
31 July 2019, Wednesday, 14:30 24
Politics 2019-08-01T02:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Klitschko, President Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Discuss Development Of Local Self-Governance

Klitschko, President Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Discuss Development Of Local Self-Governance

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko and lawyer of President of the United States, Donald Trump / former New York mayor, Rudolph William Louis Giuliani have discussed the development of local self-governance.

Klitschko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said he met with Mr. Giuliani in New York he visited at his invitation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine initiate dismissal of Klitschko as the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration.

In his turn, Klitschko said he would protect his rights at court if dismissed as the head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

He was appointed as the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration in June 2014.

Больше новостей о: Vitali Klitschko Donald Trump discussion Rudolph William Louis Giuliani

Archive
News
JFO Command Closes Hnutove Checkpoint In Donetsk Region Due To Detonation Of Ammunition 18:12
SACPO Appeals Against Odesa Region Ex-Police Chief Holovin’s 24-Hour House Arrest 17:39
NACB Asks Court To Authorize Seizure Of Odesa Region Ex-Police Chief Holovin’s Property 17:36
Zelenskyy Appoints Entrepreneur Shevchenko Governor Of Cherkasy Region 17:32
Kyiv District Administrative Court Head Vovk: Case Against Me Is Sytnyk’s Personal Revenge 16:49
more news
Experts determined Pharmaceutical Company “Darnitsa” is worth more $400 million - Shymkiv 09:25
DPR Air Defense Brigade Ex-Head Tsemakh Denies Involvement In Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 18:57
Court Upholds Arrest Of DPR Air Defense Ex-Head Tsemakh 18:07
Kobolev Confirms Conflict Within Naftogaz Management 18:53
Kyiv District Administrative Court Head Vovk Believes Poroshenko Is Enemy Of Judiciary 18:09
more news
Electricity Price For Industry Could Be Reduced By 10% – Zelenskyy’s Cabinet Representative Herus 18:31
Kniazev Appoints Acting Head Of National Police Main Department In Dnipropetrovsk Region Vasytskyi Instead Of Hlukhoveria 18:22
Lutsenko Re-Appoints Danylchenko Kharkiv Region Prosecutor 18:49
President Zelenskyy Appoints STB TV Channel Director General Borodianskyi As His Free-Lance Adviser 18:27
Kobolev Confirms Conflict Within Naftogaz Management 18:53
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok