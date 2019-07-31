Klitschko, President Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Discuss Development Of Local Self-Governance

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko and lawyer of President of the United States, Donald Trump / former New York mayor, Rudolph William Louis Giuliani have discussed the development of local self-governance.

Klitschko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said he met with Mr. Giuliani in New York he visited at his invitation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine initiate dismissal of Klitschko as the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration.

In his turn, Klitschko said he would protect his rights at court if dismissed as the head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

He was appointed as the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration in June 2014.