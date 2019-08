Interbank Quotations Go Lower 25.00 UAH/USD And Exceed Level Again

The interbank quotations have decreased lower than 25.00 UAH/USD and then exceeded the said level again.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from commercial banks’ dealers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the hryvnia exchange rate on the interbank foreign currency market strengthened by 19 kopecks to 25.04 UAH/USD on Tuesday.