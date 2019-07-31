Naftogaz Provides Tribunal Under Permanent Court Of Arbitration In The Hague With Its Estimate Of Loss From Russia's Seizure Of Its Assets In Crimea Worth USD 5.2 Billion

Naftogaz Provides Tribunal Under Permanent Court Of Arbitration In The Hague With Its Estimate Of Loss From Ru

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has provided its estimate of its losses from the seizure of its Crimean-based assets by the Russian Federation to the Tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague (the Netherlands).

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Ukrainian company, the loss made USD 5.2 billion.

The Tribunal is expected to decide on the compensation of the losses not earlier than in late 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2016, Naftogaz and its six subsidiaries initiated a case against Russia demanding compensation of their losses after annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.