Cabinet Expands Special Duties On Liquefied Gas Import Via Pipeline Transport From Russia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded special duties on importation of liquefied gas via pipeline transport from the Russian Federation.

Respective resolution of the Ukrainian Government has been posted on the official website of the Cabinet, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Cabinet expanded the list of liquefied gases subject to special duties from August 1 (1.75%) and from October 1 (3%).

Now the duties cover the liquefied gas used as fuel.

Besides, the duties were expanded on importation of butane and isobutene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers is expected additional UAH 1 billion from introduction of the special duties on importation of diesel fuel and liquefied gas via pipeline transport from Russia.