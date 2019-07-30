DPR Air Defense Brigade Ex-Head Tsemakh Denies Involvement In Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17

Volodymyr Tsemakh, the former head of the Slavic air defense brigade in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has denied any involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Donetsk region on July 17, 2014.

Tsemakh was speaking to reporters at the Kyiv Court of Appeal, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I was outside the city (Snizhne) at the time, performing certain tasks,” he said, adding that he was not involved in the downing of the passenger airliner.

According to Tsemakh, he did say that he was involved in the shooting down of the passenger airliner and transportation of a Buk air defense system in the interview he gave to a representative of Russia’s Rodina party in 2015.

In addition, Tsemakh said that he knew nothing about the presence of the Russian military in the Donbas.

According to him, he cannot state his position on the issue of prisoner exchange because an exchange has not yet been proposed to him.

Tsemakh protested his innocence and said that he was detained illegally.

According to him, the DPR is not a terrorist organization under international law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Tsemakh at the end of June.

Ukrainian special agents detained him in the non-government-controlled Snizhne (Donetsk region) and transferred him to a government-controlled territory.

The National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk has said that Tsemakh has valuable information about Russia's involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in the Donbas.