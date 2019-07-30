Kyiv District Administrative Court Head Vovk Believes Poroshenko Is Enemy Of Judiciary

Head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv Pavlo Vovk believes that former president Petro Poroshenko is an enemy of the judiciary.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes, I believe," he said, answering the relevant question.

According to him, during his presidency, the government attempted to subjugate the courts.

He recalled that the current government, in his opinion, has nothing to do with court searches conducted with the participation of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO)

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv considers the searches that the NACB and the PGO conducted in the court building on Friday as a reprisal against judges for their principled positions and exclusively public-relations moves by the NACB’s Director Artem Sytnyk and the head of the PGO’s special investigations department, Serhii Horbatiuk.