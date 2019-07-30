Court Upholds Arrest Of DPR Air Defense Ex-Head Tsemakh

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the arrest of the former “head of the Air Defense Command” of the Slavic brigade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Volodymyr Tsemakh.

Presiding judge Yurii Slyva has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the court left Tsemakh in custody until August 25.

The decision of the court of first instance of June 28 was left unchanged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late June, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Tsemakh.

The Ukrainian special services detained the ex-militant in occupied Snizhne (Donetsk region) and took him to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Oleksandr Danyliuk, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said that Tsemakh has valuable information about Russia's involvement in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane in the Donbas.