SBI Raids Kyiv And Zaporizhia Airports

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has raided the Kyiv and Zaporizhia international airports, as well as the customs offices at the airports, jointly with the State Fiscal Service and the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

The SBI’s First Deputy Director Olha Varchenko announced this on her Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Varchenko, law enforcement officers are investigating Kyiv city customs officials suspected of abusing their official positions.

"According to our information, they waved an airplane belonging to an airline through customs without properly inspecting it and failed to process the airplane in accordance with the relevant procedure," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the municipally owned Zaporizhia international airport has decided to suspend flights from September 2 to October 15, inclusive, due to repair of its runway.