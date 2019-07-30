subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.8 28.4
˟
30 July 2019, Tuesday, 18:02 13
Politics 2019-07-30T23:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Raids Kyiv And Zaporizhia Airports

SBI Raids Kyiv And Zaporizhia Airports

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has raided the Kyiv and Zaporizhia international airports, as well as the customs offices at the airports, jointly with the State Fiscal Service and the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

The SBI’s First Deputy Director Olha Varchenko announced this on her Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Varchenko, law enforcement officers are investigating Kyiv city customs officials suspected of abusing their official positions.

"According to our information, they waved an airplane belonging to an airline through customs without properly inspecting it and failed to process the airplane in accordance with the relevant procedure," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the municipally owned Zaporizhia international airport has decided to suspend flights from September 2 to October 15, inclusive, due to repair of its runway.

Больше новостей о: search airport State Fiscal Service Kyiv Airport State Bureau of Investigation Zaporizhia airport

Archive
News
DPR Air Defense Brigade Ex-Head Tsemakh Denies Involvement In Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 18:57
Kyiv District Administrative Court Head Vovk Believes Poroshenko Is Enemy Of Judiciary 18:09
Court Upholds Arrest Of DPR Air Defense Ex-Head Tsemakh 18:07
SBI Raids Kyiv And Zaporizhia Airports 18:02
Court Orders Arrest Of Russian Tanker Neyma Detained In Odesa Region 17:59
more news
Kobolev Confirms Conflict Within Naftogaz Management 18:53
NSDC Refuses To Change Naftogaz Unbundling Model Approved By Cabinet 13:47
DPR Militant Who Stole Trailer To Carry Buk Missile System Released From Prison 13:58
Foreign Ministry Protesting Against Unauthorized Visit Of RF Prime Minister Medvedev On July 28 13:52
Kniazev Appoints Acting Head Of National Police Main Department In Dnipropetrovsk Region Vasytskyi Instead Of Hlukhoveria 18:22
more news
Electricity Price For Industry Could Be Reduced By 10% – Zelenskyy’s Cabinet Representative Herus 18:31
Presidential Office Asking Law Enforcers To Check Transparency Of Financing Of Construction Of Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge, Pedestrian Bridge Between Volodymyrska Hirka And Druzhby Narodiv Arch And Shuliavskyi Bridge 14:10
Monetary Committee: Threats To Country’s Macro-Financial Stability Remain 14:03
NSDC Recommending Cabinet Include Representatives Of Main Gas Pipelines In Trilateral Negotiations On Gas Transit 14:07
Court Orders Arrest Of Russian Tanker Neyma Detained In Odesa Region 17:59
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok