Court Orders Arrest Of Russian Tanker Neyma Detained In Odesa Region

The Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa has ordered arrest of the Russian tanker Neyma that was recently detained in the Odesa region for blocking Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait.

Deputy Prosecutor General/Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“After considering the relevant petition, the court ordered arrest of the vessel together with the documents seized during a search,” he wrote.

According to the provisions of existing international treaties ratified by both Russia and Ukraine, there is no need to obtain the consent or permission of a representative of a foreign country’s diplomatic mission or consular office to conduct investigative actions on a sea or river vessel on the territory of Ukraine, Matios wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine and the prosecutor's office detained the Russian tanker Neyma, which blocked Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait, in Odesa region on July 25.