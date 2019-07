Dignity March Will Take Place On Independence Day In Kyiv – Presidential Office

The march of dignity will take place in Kyiv on Independence Day.

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bohdan reminded that there will be no military parade on Independence Day.

