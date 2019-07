CEC Receives All Original Voting Protocols From All 199 Constituency Election Commissions

The Central Election Commission has received all original July 21 snap parliamentary election voting protocols from all 199 constituency election commissions.

Press service of the CEC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, the CEC declared elected a total of 35 MP candidates who won in the single-mandate constituencies.