Cabinet Expands Special Duties On Importation Of Liquefied Gas Via Pipeline Transport From Russia – Presidential Envoy To Cabinet Herus

Cabinet Expands Special Duties On Importation Of Liquefied Gas Via Pipeline Transport From Russia – Presidenti

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Envoy to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Andrii Herus, says that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded special duties on liquefied gas import via the pipeline transport from Russia.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Expert of the A-95 Consulting Group, Artem Kuyun, noted that 1.7% of the liquefied gas imported by Ukraine had gone under the duty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is expecting UAH 1 billion to the state budget for 2019 thanks to imposition of special duties on importation of diesel fuel and liquefied gas via the pipeline transport from Russia.