EBRD To Allocate EUR 149 Million To Ukrenergo For Modernization Of Electric Energy Transmission System

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has decided to allocate EUR 149 million to the Ukrenergo national energy company for modernization of the electric energy transmission system.

The EBRD has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ukrenergo will use the funds to procure 26 new transformers and modernization of 12 high-voltage substations.

The funds were allocated within the framework of a 15-year loan against state security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv has declared unlawful the freezing of payments to the Ukrenergo national energy company from the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry within international projects.