  Presidential Office Asking Law Enforcers To Check Transparency Of Financing Of Construction Of Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge, Pedestrian Bridge Between Volodymyrska Hirka And Druzhby Narodiv Arch And Shuliavskyi Bridge
Presidential Office Asking Law Enforcers To Check Transparency Of Financing Of Construction Of Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge, Pedestrian Bridge Between Volodymyrska Hirka And Druzhby Narodiv Arch And Shuliavskyi Bridge

The Presidential Office is asking law enforcers to inspect transparency of financing of the construction by Kyiv of the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge, pedestrian bridge between Volodymyrska Hirka and Druzhby Narodiv Arch, and Shuliavskyi Bridge.

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he said that the winner of the tender for construction of the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge is a straw company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to submit recommendation on dismissal of Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.

