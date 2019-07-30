Presidential Office Asking Law Enforcers To Check Transparency Of Financing Of Construction Of Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge, Pedestrian Bridge Between Volodymyrska Hirka And Druzhby Narodiv Arch And Shuliavskyi Bridge

Presidential Office Asking Law Enforcers To Check Transparency Of Financing Of Construction Of Podilsko-Voskre

The Presidential Office is asking law enforcers to inspect transparency of financing of the construction by Kyiv of the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge, pedestrian bridge between Volodymyrska Hirka and Druzhby Narodiv Arch, and Shuliavskyi Bridge.

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he said that the winner of the tender for construction of the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge is a straw company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to submit recommendation on dismissal of Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.